Used 2016 BMW X4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X4 M40i
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,395*
Total Cash Price
$39,226
X4 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,516*
Total Cash Price
$30,887
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,395*
Total Cash Price
$39,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X4 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$4,704
|$2,447
|$2,164
|$813
|$5,593
|$15,721
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,106
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,339
|Financing
|$2,109
|$1,697
|$1,256
|$786
|$283
|$6,132
|Depreciation
|$8,776
|$4,371
|$3,846
|$3,407
|$3,058
|$23,458
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,476
|$14,613
|$13,655
|$11,701
|$15,951
|$79,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X4 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,118
|Maintenance
|$3,704
|$1,927
|$1,704
|$640
|$4,404
|$12,379
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,658
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,842
|Financing
|$1,661
|$1,336
|$989
|$619
|$223
|$4,828
|Depreciation
|$6,910
|$3,442
|$3,028
|$2,683
|$2,408
|$18,471
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,485
|$11,506
|$10,752
|$9,213
|$12,560
|$62,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X4 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$4,704
|$2,447
|$2,164
|$813
|$5,593
|$15,721
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,106
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,339
|Financing
|$2,109
|$1,697
|$1,256
|$786
|$283
|$6,132
|Depreciation
|$8,776
|$4,371
|$3,846
|$3,407
|$3,058
|$23,458
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,476
|$14,613
|$13,655
|$11,701
|$15,951
|$79,395
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW X4 in Virginia is:not available
