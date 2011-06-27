Used 2015 BMW X4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X4 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,023*
Total Cash Price
$30,772
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,924*
Total Cash Price
$24,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X4 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,248
|$1,287
|$6,068
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$1,829
|$790
|$4,492
|$4,293
|$14,481
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,900
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$986
|$616
|$224
|$4,811
|Depreciation
|$7,073
|$3,388
|$2,983
|$2,644
|$2,374
|$18,462
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,172
|$12,567
|$11,072
|$14,374
|$13,839
|$71,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X4 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$2,423
|$1,440
|$622
|$3,537
|$3,380
|$11,402
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,312
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,048
|$776
|$485
|$176
|$3,788
|Depreciation
|$5,569
|$2,668
|$2,349
|$2,082
|$1,869
|$14,537
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,096
|$9,895
|$8,718
|$11,318
|$10,897
|$55,924
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW X4 in Virginia is:not available
