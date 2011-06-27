  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X4 M
  4. 2022 BMW X4 M
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW X4 M Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X4 M
More about the 2022 X4 M
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.0/344.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower473 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque457 lb-ft @ 2,750 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity840 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Executive Package +$2,250
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Competition Package +$7,000
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
M Sport Seats +$950
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Moonroof Deletionyes
Mobility Kityes
21" V-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Non-Runflat Tires +$1,200
M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipersyes
M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
M Carbon Exterior Package +$4,100
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,597 lbs.
Gross weight5,512 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.7 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload840 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Sao Paulo Yellow
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Midrand Beige/Black Merino Bi-Color, premium leather
  • Adelaide Grey/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Oyster Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Black/Black Merino w/Midrand Beige Contrast Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW X4 M Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models