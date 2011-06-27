  1. Home
2021 BMW X4 M Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.8/326.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Torque442 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower473 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,400
M Driver's Packageyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,400
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,400
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,400
M Sport Seatsyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,400
M Carbon Exterior Packageyes
21" V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Mobility Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Length187.5 in.
Curb weight4590 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.7 in.
Maximum payload840 lbs.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Exterior Colors
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Sunstone Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Black/Black Merino w/Midrand Beige Contrast Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • 'Merino' w/Extended Contents Adelaide Grey (BK), premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,400
265/45R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

