2022 BMW X3 M40i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/447.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Premium Package +$1,600
Parking Assistance Package +$700
Driver Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Shadowline Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
Rear Manual Side Window Shades +$250
SensaTec Dashboard +$350
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Heated Front Seats +$500
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System +$875
Drive Recorder +$100
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Non Run-Flat High-Performance Tires +$600
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Without Lines Designation Outsideyes
20" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires +$600
21" BMW Individual Bi-Color Orbit Grey V-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires +$1,550
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires +$600
21" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires +$1,550
Trailer Hitch +$550
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Midnight Grey Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires +$600
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4392 lbs.
Gross weight5556 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.0 in.
Length185.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload902 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Vernasca w/Contrasting Stitching, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tacora Red Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/50R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
