2020 BMW X3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X3 M40i
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,272*
Total Cash Price
$62,733
X3 SUV
sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,272*
Total Cash Price
$62,733
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,206*
Total Cash Price
$49,396
xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,527*
Total Cash Price
$54,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X3 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,102
|$1,142
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,714
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,467
|$4,130
|$8,504
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,568
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,802
|Financing
|$3,374
|$2,713
|$2,008
|$1,257
|$455
|$9,807
|Depreciation
|$12,953
|$7,290
|$5,956
|$6,678
|$5,834
|$38,711
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,005
|$13,269
|$12,240
|$16,403
|$16,354
|$80,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X3 SUV xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$4,499
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$2,730
|$3,252
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,022
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,206
|Financing
|$2,657
|$2,136
|$1,581
|$990
|$358
|$7,722
|Depreciation
|$10,199
|$5,740
|$4,690
|$5,258
|$4,594
|$30,481
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,327
|$10,448
|$9,638
|$12,916
|$12,877
|$63,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X3 SUV xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$785
|$3,003
|$3,577
|$7,366
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,323
|$2,037
|$3,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,224
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,427
|Financing
|$2,923
|$2,350
|$1,739
|$1,089
|$394
|$8,494
|Depreciation
|$11,219
|$6,314
|$5,159
|$5,784
|$5,053
|$33,529
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,060
|$11,493
|$10,602
|$14,208
|$14,165
|$69,527
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 X3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW X3 in Virginia is:not available
