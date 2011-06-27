2019 BMW X3 M40i Consumer Reviews

Best Vehicle I've Owned Nate Berg , 09/07/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 99 of 104 people found this review helpful I've always had American made cars and got my first BMW in 2014, a CPO 2011 335d which I loved. Having been truck guy and and small SUV guy going into the 335d was a big change but worth the change for several years. Lately, I started missing something to tow a boat and as the kids have grown needed a bit more leg room in the back. My wife recently bought an X2 and loves it. It got me thinking about getting back into an SUV again. The X2 is great but not quite big enough and missing the true luxury feel I have become accustomed too, it's more sporty and fun. I looked at the 2018 540i and the 2019 X5. The 540i was beautiful but a little more car than I needed. The X5 is also nice but again, it was just too much. The X5 certainly rides different than the 540i and my 335d. I've never like the X3's until I discovered the revamped it in 2018. I began to do more research and saw the M40i version and positive after positive reviews from both professionals and owners. I decided to give it a drive after considering leaving BMW for Audi,, Lexus and even a Ford Explorer. It took about 2 minutes of the test drive to become hooked on this SUV and the next day I decided to buy one. This thing is fantastic, great MPG even considering the power under the hood, its comfortable and rides almost like the 540i but not as tank like as the X5. It's perfect! Job well done to BMW. Having driven several loaners from years 2012-2016 I was not impressed with the overall quality from BMW "ultimate driving machine" even from my 2011 335d which was a true sport feel. But the engineers must have taken a hint and decided to get back to their BMW roots and have created a fantastic machine in the 2018-2019 X3. If you are in the market for a luxury SUV/Crossover just stop looking and go get one of these awesome vehicles. I can honestly say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Update March 2019. After having driven the vehicle for 6 months I’m still in love but I have noticed two design issues. One is the road noise is pretty significant. I’m assuming the aluminum body and run flat tires are mostly to blame but I do find it annoying on certain highways. My biggest complaint is the poorly designed ventilation system. Being in the northern US the cab does not get warm unless you have the fan on the higher side of the settings. Even so the temperature regulation is poor. The car will get very warm for no reason and then cool down. It cools down enough condensation forms on windows. I have brought it into the dealer for this issue and was told it is just a bad design and no actual mechanical issue. Other than those two things I love the ride, the look, the power and the vehicle overall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BMW revives the Ultimate Driving Machine Brad J Shoptaw , 10/29/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I've owned several recent BMWs -- '08 335xi, '11 M3, '12 328xi, '15 428xi convertible. I've seen first-hand the transition that BMW has made away from the core principles that brought them success -- steering feel, responsive engines, and quality materials -- in an attempt to modernize and gain more market share. I'm very happy to say that the '19 BMW X3 m40i returns to its roots with a truly thrilling automobile. The steering feel is heavier, and more responsive than any BMW in the last 10 years, and it doesn't feel over-boosted or fake. The engine is amazingly quick and versatile (0-60 in just 4.6 secs), changing on the fly with a flick of the driving experience switch from Eco Pro, to Comfort, to Sport, and then Sport Plus. The exhaust note (along with great crackles and pops) is awesome in Sport/Sport Plus modes, but can be dialed back to "civil" in Comfort or Eco Pro. But after 5 minutes of feeling like you're driving an M3/M4, you remember, "wait, this is an SUV -- and I can pick up the kids from a soccer match, or grab tons of supplies from Home Depot without a problem." The versatility is fantastic. The Vernasca leather interior with contrasting stitching is top-notch, and even the dashboard is stitched to make the interior look and feel much more expensive. The Driver-Assistance packages are a must-have in today's world of distracted drivers. The full "Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster" included in the Executive Package is gorgeous, and BMW's implementation is much more refined than Audi's Virtual Cockpit, IMO. The gesture controls and simulated 360 degree camera views border on gimmicks, but they are fun to show others and do come in handy at times. All in all, BMW has exceeded expectations with the X3 m40i, and I now consider this the best BMW that I've ever owned -- it's pretty much all of the things that you'd want in a sports car wrapped into an SUV. What a win! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car over all we have ever owned. DWA , 01/04/2019 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful Only two caveats. One is gas mileage. We did not have high expectations and we’re not surprised that we got only 25 miles per gallon on a round trip trip to Colorado from Irvine California. On the same trip in our 2016 BMW 435I we got 32 miles per gallon. The lower mileage with the M40i is of course due to the fact that it has a more powerful engine, is much heavier, and is all wheel drive. The other caveat is that it came with tires that I consider to be substandard for that vehicle. If you’re driving is primarily urban/suburban, I think the M40i is overkill, and that the 30i would be a better choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drives like a sports car, but benefits of SUV Louis , 11/14/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Traded my 2018 Audi S4 in for this a few weeks ago. I needed more space, higher clearance (I live in DC and roads are awful), and a relatively smaller SUV for city. At the same time, I did not want to sacrifice performance. And the M40i certainly delivers all of that! It is an incredible mix of fun and practicality. Performance Report Abuse