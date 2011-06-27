  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2017 BMW X3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2017 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,950
See X3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
xLineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Cold Weather Package 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,950
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
19" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat All Season Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat All-Season Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
20" M Double Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Star Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat All Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight4230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Mocha Nevada w/Orange Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Gray Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nevada w/Red Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Beige/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Sand Beige/Black Nevada, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,950
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X3 Inventory

Related Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles