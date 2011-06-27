Used 2017 BMW X3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X3 Diesel
xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,411*
Total Cash Price
$38,255
X3 SUV
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,379*
Total Cash Price
$30,122
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,411*
Total Cash Price
$38,255
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,317*
Total Cash Price
$33,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X3 Diesel xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$838
|$4,131
|$3,127
|$1,928
|$4,675
|$14,699
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,289
|Financing
|$2,057
|$1,655
|$1,224
|$766
|$278
|$5,980
|Depreciation
|$8,970
|$4,420
|$3,889
|$3,448
|$3,094
|$23,820
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,626
|$15,820
|$14,127
|$12,315
|$14,522
|$75,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X3 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,454
|Maintenance
|$660
|$3,253
|$2,462
|$1,518
|$3,681
|$11,574
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,620
|$1,303
|$964
|$603
|$219
|$4,709
|Depreciation
|$7,063
|$3,480
|$3,062
|$2,715
|$2,436
|$18,756
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,666
|$12,457
|$11,124
|$9,697
|$11,435
|$59,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X3 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$838
|$4,131
|$3,127
|$1,928
|$4,675
|$14,699
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,289
|Financing
|$2,057
|$1,655
|$1,224
|$766
|$278
|$5,980
|Depreciation
|$8,970
|$4,420
|$3,889
|$3,448
|$3,094
|$23,820
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,626
|$15,820
|$14,127
|$12,315
|$14,522
|$75,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X3 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,038
|$4,899
|Maintenance
|$726
|$3,578
|$2,708
|$1,670
|$4,049
|$12,731
|Repairs
|$1,234
|$1,887
|$2,035
|$2,192
|$2,361
|$9,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,780
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,982
|Financing
|$1,782
|$1,433
|$1,060
|$663
|$241
|$5,180
|Depreciation
|$7,769
|$3,828
|$3,368
|$2,987
|$2,680
|$20,632
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,133
|$13,703
|$12,236
|$10,667
|$12,579
|$65,317
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW X3 in Virginia is:not available
