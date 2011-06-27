Used 2016 BMW X3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
X3 SUV
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,598*
Total Cash Price
$23,819
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,609*
Total Cash Price
$30,250
xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,609*
Total Cash Price
$30,250
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,158*
Total Cash Price
$26,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X3 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,454
|Maintenance
|$3,219
|$2,438
|$1,479
|$638
|$3,752
|$11,526
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,281
|$1,030
|$763
|$477
|$172
|$3,723
|Depreciation
|$5,808
|$2,851
|$2,509
|$2,223
|$1,996
|$15,387
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,867
|$10,827
|$9,480
|$8,299
|$11,125
|$55,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X3 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$4,088
|$3,096
|$1,878
|$810
|$4,765
|$14,638
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,627
|$1,308
|$969
|$606
|$218
|$4,728
|Depreciation
|$7,376
|$3,621
|$3,186
|$2,823
|$2,535
|$19,541
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,151
|$13,750
|$12,040
|$10,540
|$14,129
|$70,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X3 SUV xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$4,088
|$3,096
|$1,878
|$810
|$4,765
|$14,638
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,627
|$1,308
|$969
|$606
|$218
|$4,728
|Depreciation
|$7,376
|$3,621
|$3,186
|$2,823
|$2,535
|$19,541
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,151
|$13,750
|$12,040
|$10,540
|$14,129
|$70,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X3 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,038
|$4,899
|Maintenance
|$3,541
|$2,682
|$1,627
|$702
|$4,127
|$12,679
|Repairs
|$1,854
|$1,982
|$2,137
|$2,302
|$2,477
|$10,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,623
|Financing
|$1,409
|$1,133
|$839
|$525
|$189
|$4,095
|Depreciation
|$6,389
|$3,136
|$2,760
|$2,445
|$2,196
|$16,926
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,454
|$11,910
|$10,428
|$9,129
|$12,238
|$61,158
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 X3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW X3 in Virginia is:not available
