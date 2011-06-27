Used 2015 BMW X3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X3 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,833*
Total Cash Price
$25,472
xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,833*
Total Cash Price
$25,472
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,753*
Total Cash Price
$22,063
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,412*
Total Cash Price
$20,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X3 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,570
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$1,829
|$790
|$4,498
|$4,293
|$14,487
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$511
|$184
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$6,858
|$3,283
|$2,805
|$2,390
|$2,040
|$17,376
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,208
|$12,036
|$10,522
|$13,814
|$13,254
|$67,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X3 SUV xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,570
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$1,829
|$790
|$4,498
|$4,293
|$14,487
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$511
|$184
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$6,858
|$3,283
|$2,805
|$2,390
|$2,040
|$17,376
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,208
|$12,036
|$10,522
|$13,814
|$13,254
|$67,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X3 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$4,825
|Maintenance
|$2,665
|$1,584
|$684
|$3,896
|$3,718
|$12,548
|Repairs
|$1,947
|$2,081
|$2,244
|$2,417
|$2,603
|$11,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,187
|$954
|$706
|$442
|$160
|$3,449
|Depreciation
|$5,940
|$2,844
|$2,430
|$2,070
|$1,767
|$15,050
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,771
|$10,425
|$9,114
|$11,965
|$11,480
|$58,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X3 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$2,423
|$1,440
|$622
|$3,542
|$3,380
|$11,407
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,079
|$867
|$642
|$402
|$145
|$3,135
|Depreciation
|$5,400
|$2,585
|$2,209
|$1,882
|$1,606
|$13,682
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,337
|$9,477
|$8,285
|$10,877
|$10,436
|$53,412
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW X3 in Virginia is:not available
