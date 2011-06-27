  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2012 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Package IIyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Sport Activity Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
BMW Appsyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced Bluetooth and USByes
Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Automatic High Beamsyes
Power Tailgateyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Satinyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Front track63.6 in.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5214 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload904 lbs.
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track64.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Chestnut Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sand Beige Nevada, premium leather
  • Mojave Nevada, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,700
245/50R18 100V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
