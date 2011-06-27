  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW X3 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/407.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Gross weight5049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Maximum payload1036 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length179.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Bronze Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Oyster, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R17 99H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
