Used 2009 BMW X3 Features & Specs
|Overview
See X3 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|283.2/407.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4012 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5049 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|24.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1036 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.9 degrees
|Length
|179.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.1 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|Rear track
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/55R17 99H tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the X3
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,700
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2009 BMW X3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3