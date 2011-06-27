  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2004 BMW X3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i Features & Specs

More about the 2004 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,300
See X3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.5/407.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,300
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Curb weight4023 lbs.
Gross weight5049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach24 degrees
Maximum payload1025 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length179.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66 in.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Grey Metallic
  • Highland Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Terracotta
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See X3 Inventory

Related Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles