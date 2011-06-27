  1. Home
Used 2004 BMW X3 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2004 X3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.5/389.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,300
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Gross weight4993 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach24 degrees
Maximum payload992 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length179.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66 in.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Grey Metallic
  • Highland Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Terracotta
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
