2020 BMW X3 M Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 BMW X3 M

Competition

Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for Lease Credit when leasing using subvented rates. Must lease through BMW Financial Services. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with Loyalty offers

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners/lessees of competitive brand vehicles may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty offers and/or USAA and Executive Allowance Incentive. Proof of competitive brand vehicle ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

