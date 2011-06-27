Skip to main content
2023 BMW X2 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2023 BMW X2

sDrive28i

sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    2.99% APR financing for 36 months at $29.08 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 48 months at $22.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 60 months at $17.96 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.49% APR financing for 72 months at $15.41 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.99%4804/01/202205/02/2022
    2.99%6004/01/202205/02/2022
    2.99%3604/01/202205/02/2022
    3.49%7204/01/202205/02/2022
