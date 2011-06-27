  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X2
  4. 2022 BMW X2
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW X2 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X2
More about the 2022 X2
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/483.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$1,400
Shadowline Package +$300
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
M Sport Seats for Driver and Front Passenger +$500
Wireless Charging +$500
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel +$550
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant +$1,000
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$875
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,350
Parking Assistant +$200
19" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowline +$250
20" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Runflat Tires +$600
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3743 lbs.
EPA interior volume115.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height60.1 in.
Length172.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload972 lbs.
Overall Width With Mirrors82.6 in.
Overall Width Without Mirrors71.8 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Bay Metallic
  • Galvanic Gold Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Magma Red Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW X2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models