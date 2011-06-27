  1. Home
2021 BMW X2 M35i Features & Specs

More about the 2021 X2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,450
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,450
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheelyes
M Sport Seats for Driver and Front Passengeryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,450
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Panoramic Moonroofyes
20" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/Runflat Performance Tiresyes
Parking Assistantyes
Remove All-Season Tires/Add Performance Tiresyes
Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowlineyes
19" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Maximum cargo capacity50.1 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight3743 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload972 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Exterior Colors
  • Galvanic Gold Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Storm Bay Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Magma Red Dakota, leather
  • Oyster/Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,450
225/45R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

