2020 BMW X1 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X1 SUV
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,987*
Total Cash Price
$55,297
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,832*
Total Cash Price
$43,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X1 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,864
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,868
|$4,531
|$9,307
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,266
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,474
|Financing
|$2,974
|$2,391
|$1,770
|$1,107
|$400
|$8,644
|Depreciation
|$11,652
|$6,600
|$5,391
|$6,043
|$5,278
|$34,964
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,030
|$12,281
|$11,460
|$16,045
|$16,170
|$75,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X1 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$988
|$4,617
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$3,046
|$3,568
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,784
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,948
|Financing
|$2,342
|$1,883
|$1,394
|$872
|$315
|$6,806
|Depreciation
|$9,175
|$5,197
|$4,245
|$4,758
|$4,156
|$27,531
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,772
|$9,670
|$9,024
|$12,634
|$12,732
|$59,832
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW X1 in Virginia is:not available
