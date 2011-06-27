  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 X1
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sport Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
xLineyes
M Sport Lineyes
Ultimate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Roof Rails In Aluminum Satinyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Chrome-Line Exterior Trimyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight3891 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload904 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Marrakesh Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Valencia Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Terra Nevada w/Grey-Petrol, premium leather
  • Coral Red Nevada w/Grey-Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Nevada, premium leather
  • Oyster Nevada w/Orange-Black, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Grey-Brown, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Grey-Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
