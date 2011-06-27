Used 2015 BMW X1 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X1 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,198*
Total Cash Price
$21,389
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,198*
Total Cash Price
$21,389
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,975*
Total Cash Price
$16,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X1 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$1,829
|$790
|$3,978
|$4,293
|$13,966
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,151
|$925
|$685
|$429
|$155
|$3,344
|Depreciation
|$5,612
|$2,638
|$2,253
|$1,920
|$1,638
|$14,061
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,351
|$11,030
|$9,649
|$12,546
|$12,621
|$62,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X1 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$1,829
|$790
|$3,978
|$4,293
|$13,966
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,151
|$925
|$685
|$429
|$155
|$3,344
|Depreciation
|$5,612
|$2,638
|$2,253
|$1,920
|$1,638
|$14,061
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,351
|$11,030
|$9,649
|$12,546
|$12,621
|$62,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X1 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$2,423
|$1,440
|$622
|$3,132
|$3,380
|$10,997
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,087
|Financing
|$906
|$728
|$539
|$338
|$122
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$4,419
|$2,077
|$1,774
|$1,512
|$1,290
|$11,072
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,875
|$8,685
|$7,598
|$9,879
|$9,938
|$48,975
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW X1 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
