Used 2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|398.4/564.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Sport Line
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|xLine
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|M Sport Line
|yes
|Ultimate Package
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|8 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory
|yes
|Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|Roof Rails In Aluminum Satin
|yes
|Automatic High Beams
|yes
|18" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|Chrome-Line Exterior Trim
|yes
|19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Front track
|59.1 in.
|Length
|176.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3527 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|904 lbs.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|225/50R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,900
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
