Used 2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 X1
Overview
$32,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.2/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sport Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
xLineyes
M Sport Lineyes
Ultimate Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
BMW Appsyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Heated Front Seatsyes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
leatheretteyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Roof Rails In Aluminum Satinyes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
18" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Chrome-Line Exterior Trimyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload904 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Valencia Orange
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Marrakesh Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Oyster Nevada w/Orange-Black, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Grey-Brown, premium leather
  • Terra Nevada w/Grey-Petrol, premium leather
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Nevada, premium leather
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black Nevada w/Grey-Red, premium leather
  • Coral Red Nevada w/Grey-Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
