2023 BMW M8 Competition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|301.5/422.1 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|770 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|M Driver's Package
|+$2,500
|Driving Assistance Package
|+$100
|M Carbon Exterior Package
|+$5,400
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|+$1,700
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|408 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|M Carbon Bucket Seats
|+$3,800
|Neck Warmer
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|45.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" M Star-Spoke Black/Grey Wheels
|yes
|M Carbon Ceramic Brakes
|+$8,150
|Standard Emblems
|yes
|20" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels
|yes
|20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,560 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,380 lbs.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|Length
|191.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|770 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|111.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
