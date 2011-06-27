  1. Home
2020 BMW M8 Competition Features & Specs

More about the 2020 M8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$155,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$155,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$155,500
M Driver's Packageyes
Driving Assistance Packageyes
M Carbon Exterior Packageyes
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$155,500
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
408 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$155,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$155,500
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Neck Warmeryes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$155,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,500
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$155,500
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheelsyes
M Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight4560 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width75.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Exterior Colors
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Sonic Speed Blue
  • Motegi Red Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Barcelona Blue Metallic
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Almandin Brown II Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Brands Hatch Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Merino/Midrand Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Taruma Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Midrand Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$155,500
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$155,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

