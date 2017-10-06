2020 BMW M8 Convertible
What’s new
- All-new model
- Turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 makes 600 horsepower and 617 hp with the Competition package
- 0-60 mph in 3 seconds
- 2020 marks the introduction of the BMW M8
Pros & Cons
- Stunning acceleration
- Extra performance capabilities do not impinge on luxury
- Decent-size trunk
- Bigger and heavier than competition
- Lacks the raw performance of some rivals
What is it?
The 2020 BMW M8 is the high-performance variant of the 8 Series, which BMW reintroduced for 2019 after an almost 20-year absence. It is available as either a coupe or a convertible. An M version of the four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe will be coming out in early 2020.
The M8 comes with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, just like the M850i. Here, it produces 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, which is up 77 hp from the M850i's 523 hp. Torque output is the same. There is also an M8 Competition model that increases horsepower to 625 hp.
From there, an eight-speed automatic transmission distributes power to all four wheels. Like the M5 sedan, the driver can select a special rear-wheel-drive-only mode for some raucous powerslides. BMW estimates the M8 coupe does 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and the Competition does the deed in 3.0 seconds. Expect convertible models to trail by only a tenth of a second.
Prices start at $133,995 for the M8 coupe, which is $21,100 more than the M850i. Opting for the folding cloth convertible roof will set you back an additional $9,500, while the Competition models tack on another $13,000.
Why does it matter?
The regular BMW M850i is an excellent grand-touring car that delivers more performance than most drivers will desire. But compared to some rival sports cars, it's handicapped by a rather heavy curb weight and softer suspension tuning. This M8 is BMW's solution. It weighs about the same but compensates with more horsepower and stiffer suspension tuning to sharpen the car's performance and handling.
What does it compete with?
On the sportier side of the luxury coupe spectrum, you might consider cross-shopping the M8 against the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, Aston Martin Vantage and Jaguar F-Type. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe and AMG variants are intriguing alternatives for more luxury-minded shoppers.
How does it drive?
From the driver's seat, the M8 Competition's acceleration won't seem significantly quicker than the M850i's. Even the spec sheet says they're only 0.5 second apart in the 0-60 mph sprint. The top speed is higher, assuming you have a place to take advantage of it: You can get up to 190 mph in the M8 Competition versus 155 mph in the M850i. The M8 is a little louder, especially since U.S.-bound M8s will come without the EU-mandated particulate exhaust filters.
The biggest difference between the new M8 and the M850i is in the way it hustles through turns. There's far less body roll with the M8. There is still a tendency for the front tires to surrender grip first, but it's easy to provoke the rear of the car to pendulum around a bend with a deliberate stab at the gas pedal.
BMW says that 100% of the engine's power is typically sent to the rear wheels. Only when the traction systems detect slippage will the all-wheel-drive system redirect power from the rear to the front wheels. Sadly, we didn't get the opportunity to engage the rear-drive-only mode during our drive. But if the current M5 is any indication, the M8 should be ridiculously fun and challenging in the right hands.
On the racetrack, there's no moment where you'll forget how much mass you're trying to direct through turns. But the M8 will give you a fair amount of time to react if you exceed the handling limits. Of course, the stability and traction controls can keep you from getting in over your head too. You can adjust them (along with the throttle response, exhaust sound and suspension stiffness) in a large and somewhat confusing on-screen menu. Thankfully there are two red buttons on the steering wheel that serve as presets for your two favorite drive settings.
Despite the stiffer suspension and resulting improved handling, the M8's ride quality remains pleasant. You'll certainly feel more road imperfections compared to the M850i, but it's not harsh. The adaptive suspension's Comfort and Sport modes give you the ability to switch from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in an instant.
What's the interior like?
The M8's interior is identical to the standard 8 Series', aside from some trim elements, the red M preset buttons on the steering wheel and the center console. It's a snug space with controls placed right where they should be. There are also enough moderately sized bins and pockets for your personal items.
The gear selector strays from the traditional BMW shifter we've become accustomed to, even though it looks similar. Selecting Drive requires a nudge to the right instead of to the rear, for example. Also an extra button in the lever allows you to select how aggressively the transmission shifts.
Just as with the regular 8 Series, the M8's rear seats are so small that we question whether they're even suitable for children. We'd be more inclined to use that space for luggage overflow from the trunk (which, at 14.8 cubic feet of capacity, is large for the class). For those seeking the thrills of the M8 with more usable rear seats, BMW will be introducing an M8 Gran Coupe in the spring of 2020.
How about the convertible?
Unlike the larger four-door Gran Coupe, the M8 convertible goes on sale alongside the coupe at launch. It gains 275 pounds as a result of the added roof mechanicals and chassis reinforcement, but it's all subtly masked by the car's already considerable mass. That means it is still entertaining to drive on a twisty road and gives the driver confidence to explore its performance limits.
With the top down and the snap-in wind deflector deployed, wind buffeting is all but eliminated. Even at high speeds, you can hold a conversation with your passenger without shouting.
Trunk volume drops to about 12.4 cubic feet, which doesn't seem like much of a penalty, but the intrusion from the folding fabric roof leaves you with a very shallow space. Trying to fit two carry-on rollers back there would be an exercise in futility.
Edmunds says
For drivers who place a priority on performance, the 2020 BMW M8 will definitely justify the extra $20,000 or so to upgrade from the M850i. Acceleration isn't appreciably different, but the suspension improvements are significant. Even better, handling performance doesn't come at the expense of ride quality. The M8 is still comfortable for hours at a time. Compared to rivals such as the Porsche 911 and the Mercedes AMG GT, it's a more luxurious, refined and practical alternative.
Sponsored cars related to the M8
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW M8.
Trending topics in reviews
2020 BMW M8 videosBest Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$142,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Competition 2dr Convertible AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$155,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ
Is the BMW M8 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW M8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW M8:
- All-new model
- Turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 makes 600 horsepower and 617 hp with the Competition package
- 0-60 mph in 3 seconds
- 2020 marks the introduction of the BMW M8
Is the BMW M8 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW M8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW M8?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW M8 is the 2020 BMW M8 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $142,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $142,500
- Competition 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $155,500
What are the different models of BMW M8?
More about the 2020 BMW M8
2020 BMW M8 Convertible Overview
The 2020 BMW M8 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and Competition 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 M8 Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 M8 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Competition, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW M8 Convertible?
2020 BMW M8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW M8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $145,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW M8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $18,318 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $18,318 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $127,027.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 BMW M8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 BMW M8 Convertibles are available in my area?
2020 BMW M8 Convertible Listings and Inventory
There are currently 8 new 2020 [object Object] M8 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $146,900 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,000 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] M8 Convertible available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] M8 Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW M8 Convertible M8 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW M8 for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,543.
Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,458.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible and all available trim types: Competition, Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW M8 Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW M8 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang