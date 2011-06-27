Used 2018 BMW M6 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$122,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$122,300
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
driver only with head protection chamber side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$122,300
M Driver's Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$122,300
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$122,300
power driver seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$122,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$122,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$122,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Matte Chrome Exterior Trimyes
Badge Deletionyes
20" M Light Alloy Double Spoke Wheels Style 343M, Forged Black w/Performance Tiresyes
20" M Light Alloy Wheels Style 343M w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4515 lbs.
Gross weight5315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Singapore Grey Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Sakhir Orange Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • San Marino Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Aragon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$122,300
295/35R Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$122,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$122,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
