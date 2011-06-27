Used 2016 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Ramctjr , 07/11/2016 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

After 8 months, the technical brilliance of the M6 continues to overwhelm. The vehicle design is stunning, top up or down, and the views from all sides always bring a smile and a thumbs up from onlookers. The 575 HP produces startling acceleration and the instant choice between automatic and paddle lets you control as much as you like, with the manual so much fun that you feel like a kid again. Engine sounds are thrilling. Brakes are simply awesome, and the very slight understeer from the RWD gives you the feeling of being in complete control at all times. Quality of all finishes is meticulous, and the sound system is symphony hall level. The M6 is simply state of the art, and the only downside is that there are so few roads where this sensational beauty can be driven to its full potential. Fantastic.