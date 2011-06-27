  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2014 BMW M6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 BMW M6 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 M6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$111,200
See M6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$111,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$111,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$111,200
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$111,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$111,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Head-up Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$111,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,200
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Delete Badgeyes
20" M Light Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Forged Black Alloy M Light Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
M Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Exterior Colors
  • Sakhir Orange Metallic
  • Singapore Grey Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • San Marino Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Zandvoort Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black/Black Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$111,200
295/35R19 99Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$111,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$111,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See M6 Inventory

Related Used 2014 BMW M6 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles