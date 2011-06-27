  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW M6 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 M6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$102,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.5/314.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Torque383 lb-ft @ 6100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 7750 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$102,350
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$102,350
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$102,350
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$102,350
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Head-Up Displayyes
Enhanced Premium Soundyes
Carbon Fiber Black Trimyes
Comfort Accessyes
Olive Ash Wood Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Madeira Walnut Wood Trimyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Full Merino Leatheryes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$102,350
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,350
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,350
High Beam Assistantyes
Soft Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3909 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length191.8 in.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume94.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Stratus Gray Metallic
  • Sepang Bronze Metallic
  • Indianapolis Red Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Silverstone II, premium leather
  • Sepang, premium leather
  • Portland Brown, premium leather
  • Indianapolis Red , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$102,350
285/35R19 99Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$102,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$102,350
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
