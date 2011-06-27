  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews

My new M6

v10man, 06/29/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have to disagree with some of the reviews I have read about the M6-especially regarding the SMG. I think the car is involving, and the SMG takes a little bit of getting used to for smooth shifts, but I love the transmission. This car ain't for sissies and is very rewarding to drive if you like to remain involved. One doesn't really need a radio because the highly strung V10 is a symphony itself. Regarding the SMG-it should be set to manual around town, and to its quickest shifting setting and you may have to lift off the throttle for each shift a fraction of a second for seamless shifts. Big deal! Got my 2010 brand new for $79k and is a bargain supercar. Gas mileage bad but I knew b-4hand.

Great car ruined by transmission flaws

Scott, 11/12/2009
1 of 15 people found this review helpful

I wanted to love this car but the SMG transmission needs a re-work to fix the flaws in the engineering design. It has serious issues like others have said in terms of shifting and power in automatic mode. Also gas mileage is terrible- BMW needs to find a way to tweak 26-30 mpg from the V10 or make a turbo charged six cylinder engine with 500HP. Porsche did it, why not BMW? I think BMW needs to get help from Porsche and Nissan on how to make a decent transmission and improve gas mileage. Sad because I wanted to love the car as it excels in all other areas over the competition. Even the 650i has a better transmission and gas mileage.

