Used 2009 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

rc , 10/16/2009

I love this car as it is very fast and its a real head turner; however, the tranny is like what others say, it is really herky jerky. In m mode at a stop light, it has a tendency to jump gears and jerk the car, first time I thought I got rear ended. At times, there is also a lag when you gas it, it takes a while to get moving... might be dangerous when you are cutting lanes real quick. 120k for this????