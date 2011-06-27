Used 2009 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Just got one
stv, 08/02/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Just bought one and the reviews are right, the transmission is herky jerky. Other than that, is it a real head turner
Report Abuse
They are right, the transmission is bad!
rc, 10/16/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I love this car as it is very fast and its a real head turner; however, the tranny is like what others say, it is really herky jerky. In m mode at a stop light, it has a tendency to jump gears and jerk the car, first time I thought I got rear ended. At times, there is also a lag when you gas it, it takes a while to get moving... might be dangerous when you are cutting lanes real quick. 120k for this????
Report Abuse
