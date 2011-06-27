Used 2006 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Build roads with more curves Bob , 10/05/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful At its most sedate settings in freeway trafic, the M6 is so comfortable that my passenger falls asleep almost immediately.Then, without realizing it, I exceed a pre-set speed (90 mph in this case) and set off a loud chime. This car wants to fly. Push a few buttons to adjust horsepower, transmission, suspension and steering and the highway cruiser becomes a taut road-hugging muscle car that makes challenging roads seem way too easy. Almost everything is software controlled and adjustable. Much of it by voice command in case you are too busy driving to push buttons. More good news.The EPA predicts 12-18 mpg. My M6 averages 18.5 mpg overall with one 800 mile road trip yielding 19.5 mpg. Report Abuse

My first BMW russramz , 10/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is powerful and fun with only 400 hp, but after you break it in and let loose all 507 hp, it is a beast. While the SMG is new and initially awkward at first, I now have fallen in love with the paddle shifting method and wish all my cars had it. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned! Cristian Azcarate , 07/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My interlagos blue M6 is by far the best car I've ever owned. It's truly a drivers car and I enjoy taking it for all sorts of rides (fast and slow!). Report Abuse

BMW M6 JASOM , 05/11/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is amazing, with 507 horses this car can run. i got from 0-60 in 4.0 sec! which isn't bad, compared to its weight. It was pricey, but it was worth it. Report Abuse