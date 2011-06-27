Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

BOB , 01/08/2020 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

What can I say...This car is awesome! From the sleek exterior design to the features and accessories, the superb surround sound that envelops you like a rock concert and the incredible growl the engine makes from idling to accelerating! I love this car! This is the second BMW I've owned and its another superb driving machine.