Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 2017 M6 Grand Coupe

BOB, 01/08/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
What can I say...This car is awesome! From the sleek exterior design to the features and accessories, the superb surround sound that envelops you like a rock concert and the incredible growl the engine makes from idling to accelerating! I love this car! This is the second BMW I've owned and its another superb driving machine.

