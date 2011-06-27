  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. 2022 BMW M5
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW M5 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 M5
More about the 2022 M5
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower600 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity925 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Driver Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Competition Package +$7,600
Executive Package +$3,350
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Moonroofyes
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels +$1,300
M Carbon Ceramic Brakes +$8,500
20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels +$1,300
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,370 lbs.
Gross weight5,380 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.0 in.
Length196.4 in.
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Brands Hatch Grey Metallic
  • BMW Individual Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Alvite Grey Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Motegi Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Aragon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Aragon Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino w/Midrand Beige, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW M5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates