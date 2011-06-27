Used 2013 BMW M5 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/422.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Torque
|500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|560 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Executive Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Head-up Display
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|yes
|BMW Apps
|yes
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|yes
|Anthracite Alcantara Headliner
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment Professional
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Delete Badge
|yes
|Rear Spoiler Deletion
|yes
|20" M Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|BMW Individual Satin Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Front track
|64.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4387 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5313 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Maximum payload
|970 lbs.
|Length
|193.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|Wheel base
|116.7 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|62.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|295/35R19 104Y tires
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,200
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
