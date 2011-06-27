  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW M5 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 M5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.5/314.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque383 lb-ft @ 6100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 7750 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Gross weight5071 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length191.5 in.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sepang Bronze Metallic
  • Indianapolis Red Metallic
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Portland Brown, premium leather
  • Silverstone, premium leather
  • Sepang, premium leather
  • Silverstone II, premium leather
  • Indianapolis Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R19 99Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
