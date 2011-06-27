Used 1992 BMW M5 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Red
  • Alpine White II
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
