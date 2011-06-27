Used 1991 BMW M5 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6900 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Measurements
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length185.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight3804 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black
  • Titan Red
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Nautic Green
  • Iceland Green Metallic
