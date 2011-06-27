  1. Home
2022 BMW M5 CS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 M5 CS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$142,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower627 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity864 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Exterior Options
M Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Gold Calipersyes
20" M Y-Spoke Forged Goldbronze Wheels w/Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tiresyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,114 lbs.
Gross weight5,051 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.8 in.
Length196.4 in.
Maximum payload864 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brands Hatch Grey Metallic
  • BMW Individual Frozen Brands Hatch Grey Metallic
  • BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Full Merino/Alcantara w/Mugello Red Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
