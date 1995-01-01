Skip to main content
2023 BMW M4 Competition Specs & Features

More about the 2023 M4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG16/23 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)249.6/358.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower503 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2,750 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity770 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length189.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors81.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheelbase112.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Curb weight3,880 lbs.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Gross weight4,750 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Isle of Man Green Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Sao Paulo Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Extended Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Full Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
10-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
464 watts stereo outputyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
M Carbon Ceramic Brakes +$8,500
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Executive Package +$1,550
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Parking Assistance Package +$700
Interior Options
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Wireless Charging +$500
M Drive Professional +$900
Drive Recorder +$100
M Carbon Bucket Seats +$4,500
Exterior Options
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
M Carbon Exterior Package +$4,700
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
Moonroof +$0
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipers +$0
M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipers +$0
M Shadowline Lights +$300
BMW iPerformance Design Elements Deletion +$0
Standard Emblems +$0
