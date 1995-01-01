2023 BMW M4 Competition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|16/23 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|249.6/358.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 2,750 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|770 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.3 in.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|112.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3,880 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|770 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,750 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|10-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|10-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|464 watts stereo output
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|12 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|285/30R Z tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|M Carbon Ceramic Brakes
|+$8,500
|Packages
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|+$1,700
|Executive Package
|+$1,550
|M Driver's Package
|+$2,500
|Parking Assistance Package
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$350
|Wireless Charging
|+$500
|M Drive Professional
|+$900
|Drive Recorder
|+$100
|M Carbon Bucket Seats
|+$4,500
|Exterior Options
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|M Carbon Exterior Package
|+$4,700
|Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight
|+$1,000
|Moonroof
|+$0
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipers
|+$0
|M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipers
|+$0
|M Shadowline Lights
|+$300
|BMW iPerformance Design Elements Deletion
|+$0
|Standard Emblems
|+$0
