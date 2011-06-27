  1. Home
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Specs & Features

More about the 2022 M4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.6/358.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower503 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2,750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity770 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
driver only with head protection chamber side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Packages
Executive Package +$1,350
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Parking Assistance Package +$800
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
408 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
M Carbon Bucket Seats +$3,800
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
M Drive Professional +$900
Neck Warmer +$650
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipersyes
M Carbon Exterior Package +$4,700
M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trim Deletionyes
M Shadowline Lights +$300
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,306 lbs.
Gross weight5,170 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height54.9 in.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sao Paulo Yellow
  • Isle of Man Green Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Extended Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Full Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
