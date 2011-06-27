2019 BMW M4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
M4 Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$107,781*
Total Cash Price
$101,186
M4 Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$84,867*
Total Cash Price
$79,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 M4 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,447
|$1,497
|$1,549
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$7,757
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$956
|$4,615
|$3,811
|$9,383
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,094
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,303
|Financing
|$5,442
|$4,376
|$3,240
|$2,026
|$734
|$15,818
|Depreciation
|$27,520
|$7,139
|$5,832
|$6,543
|$5,711
|$52,744
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,161
|$15,801
|$14,449
|$19,188
|$17,182
|$107,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 M4 Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,108
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$753
|$3,634
|$3,001
|$7,388
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,224
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,388
|Financing
|$4,285
|$3,446
|$2,551
|$1,595
|$578
|$12,455
|Depreciation
|$21,669
|$5,621
|$4,592
|$5,152
|$4,497
|$41,531
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,410
|$12,442
|$11,377
|$15,109
|$13,529
|$84,867
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW M4 in Virginia is:not available
