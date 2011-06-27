2019 BMW M4 Convertible
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
- Stout brakes and tires are capable and trustworthy
- A well-finished interior with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Engine and exhaust sounds are off-putting
- Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Comfort and high-performance are often on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum. A soft suspension is great at soaking up ruts in the road but not all that great on a fun mountain road. A stiffer ride instills confidence in the curves but tends to be harsh for everyday commuting. Yet the 2019 BMW M4 finds an elusive balance between the two.
There are more seemingly improbable combinations inside. The seats are excellent for holding you in place, but they won't numb your backside, even on long road trips. Cargo space is admirable, and there's plenty of room in the front of the cabin for tall drivers. What's more, the interior quality is excellent thanks to high-end materials and a logically laid-out cabin.
On the performance end of the ledger, the M4 packs a turbocharged six-cylinder engine pumping out up to 444 horsepower. The M4 also tenaciously grips the tarmac and has more powerful brakes than the standard 4 Series on which it's based. We wouldn't mind a little more passion from this car, though. The engine doesn't sound all that great, and the steering lacks the road feel older BMW M division cars used to be known for.
As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there's plenty of standard equipment. For starters, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 pound-feet) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Also included is launch control, automatic rev-matching on downshifts, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, a power-retractable hardtop, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, parking sensors, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, an electronically controlled rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, and split-folding rear seats.
In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch display screen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), a rearview camera, a navigation system, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio.
A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, front-seat neck warmers, an automated parking system, a head-up display and speed limit information.
Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and wireless device charging.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Quality
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$77,650
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:
- BMW Assist
- Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Parking Assistant
- Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.
BMW M4 vs. the competition
BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5
Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of an objectivity. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.
BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. But when it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle. The Mercedes has a greater bias toward luxury, while the BMW is a bit more focused on performance. Neither of these will disappoint.
BMW M4 vs. Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
The Cadillac ATS-V coupe heads into its final year of production as the only direct BMW M4 rival that offers a manual transmission. And just like the M4, it is rear-wheel-drive. Thanks to the Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, the ATS-V can be set to be compliant and comfortable or sportingly stiff for cornering performance, and the differences between them are noticeable. Some interior and ergonomic shortcomings hold back the ATS-V.
FAQ
Is the BMW M4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW M4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW M4:
- Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Is the BMW M4 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW M4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW M4?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW M4 is the 2019 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,650.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $77,650
What are the different models of BMW M4?
More about the 2019 BMW M4
2019 BMW M4 Convertible Overview
The 2019 BMW M4 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW M4 Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M4 Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 M4 Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M4 Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M4 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M4 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW M4 Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
