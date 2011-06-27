Used 2015 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews
2015 M4 Coupe...Oh, my...
I previously owned a 2009 M3 and got rid of it after only a month. I never understood why all the excitement about the V-8. Sure, it had plenty of top end, but there was literally no torque. It was anything but fun to drive and I grew tired of being blown off the line by EVOs and Mopars. Now, this new M4 is a completely different beast. It's a ROCKET and has beautiful, aggresive styling. I absolutely LOVE driving this thing. It's mid range torque is other-worldly. I would compare it to the feeling of driving a 911 Turbo. Having owned Porsches, Ferrari's, AMGs, I think this is the best performance car you can buy under $100K.
Awesome M4
I was initially looking at the Audi RS5 and S7 as well as the new Corvette and decided on the BMW M4. I was impressed with the exterior styling with a very aggressive front and rear. I get a few compliments on my M4 each week. Next, the power and torque are off the charts. This car is scary fast and handles extremely good. The iDrive is very easy to use and the technology in the M4 is like that of a more expensive car. The seats are very comfortable and good for people like myself who have back issues. The braking is incredible and opted for the standard brakes. I got every option offered on the M4 except for the ceramic brakes.
After 1 year, still love the M4
First, the performance of the car is best experienced on a track. I've taken my M4 to a few tracks in the area, and it is unbelievable how well it performs. I have the DCT transmission, and I know most enthusiasts would frown upon that (eg not a manual gearbox), but it's amazing what the DCT does and how it performs especially on the track. I doubt you can truly appreciate it on normal streets. No mechanical issues or problems with the car after the first year. Only performed the regularly scheduled maintenance. No interior issues (eg things breaking like handles/knobs). I did get a "wandering eye" as I was curious about the MB C63 AMG and Alfa Romeo Giulia. I struggle with reliability of MB and still waiting to hear more on the Giulia. The only thing that bothers me, a little, is that I wish the M4 had a better exhaust note. I will say that the one best piece advice I had heard was this: "if you don't plan to take the M4 to the track, consider purchasing the 4 series."
OH MAN
This car is a beast!!! The car flat out flies and will get you into trouble if you don't watch your foot. The interior is ok, it is not the real leather that you would expect from a 80,000 dollar car. My 09 z4 has beautiful real leather seats and wood trim that to this day is beautiful and so nice.
Several Years Later And I Still Love My 2015 M4
I still absolutely love this car. I used the European delivery program and picked up the car at the BMW Welt in Munich. It was a truly wonderful experience followed by a superb road trip in the Swiss and French Alps. I only ordered three options with the car: full leather seats, Silverstone metallic paint and the premium H&K sound system. I also highly recommend the 6 speed manual transmission. Quite frankly, for the price I paid this is the best car I've ever owned. Several years ago, I drove the car on a 4,000+ mile road trip in the western U.S. and it performed absolutely magnificently, especially on two lane mountain roads. A subsequent 4,500+ mile road trip last spring in the western U.S. was truly enjoyable as well with no issues noted with the car which continues to perform superbly and remains an absolute joy to drive, especially on long grand touring trips.
