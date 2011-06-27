  1. Home
2022 BMW M3 Competition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 M3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.6/358.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower503 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2,750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity860 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Executive Package +$1,800
Parking Assistance Package +$800
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
M Drive Professional +$900
M Carbon Bucket Seats +$3,800
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
M Shadowline Lights +$300
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trim Deletionyes
19"/20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
18"/19" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
M Carbon Exterior Package +$4,700
Moonroofyes
M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipersyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,890 lbs.
Gross weight4,870 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.4 in.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Isle of Man Green Metallic
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Sao Paulo Yellow
  • Oxide Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fjord Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Extended Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Kyalami Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Yas Marina Blue/Black Full Merino w/Yellow Accent, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
