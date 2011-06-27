2022 BMW M3 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|249.6/358.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|473 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 2,650 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|860 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Parking Assistance Package
|+$800
|Executive Package
|+$1,550
|M Driver's Package
|+$2,500
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|464 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|M Drive Professional
|+$900
|M Carbon Bucket Seats
|+$3,800
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight
|+$1,000
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|M Shadowline Lights
|+$300
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|19"/20" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|M Compound Brakes w/Red Calipers
|yes
|Extended Shadowline Trim
|yes
|M Carbon Exterior Package
|+$4,700
|Moonroof
|yes
|M Compound Brakes w/Black Calipers
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,840 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,870 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.3 in.
|Wheel base
|112.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 BMW M3 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2002
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used FIAT 500X 2019
- Used Lincoln Mark LT 2006 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2005
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- 2021 1500
- Ram 1500 2021
- 2021 Promaster Cargo Van
- Ram 3500 2021
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2021 Ram 2500
- Ram Promaster City 2021
- 2020 3500
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 1500 Classic
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Ford F-150
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Gladiator
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2023 Acura Integra News
- 2022 Toyota C-HR News
- 2022 Jeep Cherokee News
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E News
Other models
- Used Ford Focus in Auburn, WA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Pittsburg, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Camden, NJ
- Used Lexus Is-200T in Rogers, AR
- Used Ram Promaster-Window-Van in Palm Coast, FL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in North Port, FL
- Used Audi RS-7 in San Marcos, TX
- Used Infiniti G-Coupe in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Audi RS-Q8 in Oakland, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series in Yuba City, CA
- Used Aston-Martin Vanquish in Commerce City, CO
- Used Infiniti Q60-Coupe in Burbank, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Lakewood, WA
- Used Infiniti M in Hamilton, OH
- Used Ford Taurus in La Habra, CA
- Used Mercury Mariner in Odessa, TX
- Used Pontiac G8 in Redondo Beach, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in North Richland Hills, TX
- Used Mazda CX-3 in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Cadillac XT4 in Long Beach, CA
- Used Infiniti FX45 in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Infiniti QX70 in Meridian, ID
- Used Chevrolet Trailblazer-Ext in Orem, UT
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Broomfield, CO