Used 2016 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 M3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Lighting Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Exterior Options
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Black Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Sakhir Orange Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Austin Yellow Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Smoked Topaz Metallic
  • Yas Marina Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sonoma Beige Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino w/Silverstone Stitching, premium leather
  • Sonoma Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Extended Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Extended Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Golden Brown Extended Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Combination Carbonstructure Anthracite/Black, leather/cloth
  • Cohiba Brown/Black Extended Merino (Individual), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/40R Y tiresyes
18 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
