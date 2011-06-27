  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

Overview
$60,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$60,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$60,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.4/332.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$60,100
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 8300 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$60,100
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
$60,100
Dynamic Damper Controlyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$60,100
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$60,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
$60,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$60,100
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Enhanced Premium Soundyes
BMW Appsyes
Navigation, BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
$60,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$60,100
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
$60,100
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$60,100
Rear Spoiler Deletionyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Light Alloy Double Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
$60,100
Front track60.5 in.
Length181.8 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume99.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
$60,100
Exterior Colors
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jerez Black Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite/Black, leather/cloth
  • Silver Novillo, premium leather
  • Fox Red Novillo, premium leather
  • Silver Novillo Extended, premium leather
  • Fox Red Novillo Extended, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige Novillo, premium leather
  • Palladium Silver/Black/Black, premium leather
  • Fox Red/Black/Black, premium leather
  • Black Novillo, premium leather
  • Black Novillo Extended, premium leather
  • Beige Novillo Extended, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$60,100
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$60,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$60,100
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles